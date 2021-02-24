Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

NYSEARCA:RMM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

