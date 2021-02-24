Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,835 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,430,000 after acquiring an additional 556,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,542 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,456. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

