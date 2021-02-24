Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 87,673 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,167. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

