Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. United Community Banks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $51,768,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 1,010,032 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 660,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 748.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 516,997 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 65.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. 14,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

