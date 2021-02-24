Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 50,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

