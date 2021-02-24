Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. AT&T makes up 1.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 903,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,087,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

