Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.59. 3,629,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,648,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.89 and its 200 day moving average is $303.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

