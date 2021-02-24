Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 2.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 699,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,581,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,842,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 398,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. 14,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,078. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

