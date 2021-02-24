Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.57% of IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQSU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,321. IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

