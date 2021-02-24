Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,214 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 980.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 884,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.81. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

