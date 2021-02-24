Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$60.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

