Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading Up 10.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s share price was up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 210,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 701,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.