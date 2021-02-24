Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.25 and last traded at C$17.25. Approximately 1,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.67. The company has a market cap of C$585.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50.

Wall Financial Company Profile (TSE:WFC)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

