Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 203.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,285 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

WMT stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $133.82. The company had a trading volume of 475,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,555. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. The company has a market cap of $378.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

