WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.91.
About WAM Active
