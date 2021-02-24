WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 34.22, a quick ratio of 34.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get WAM Capital alerts:

In other WAM Capital news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$44,765.76 ($31,975.54).

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.