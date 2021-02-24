WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) (ASX:WGB) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) (ASX:WGB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.94.

WAM Global Limited (WGB.AX) Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

