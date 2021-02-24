WAM Leaders Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:WLE)

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.01.
WAM Leaders Company Profile
