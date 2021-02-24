WAM Leaders Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:WLE)

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.01.

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

