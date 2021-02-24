WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.12.
About WAM Microcap
