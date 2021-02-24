WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from WAM Research’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.30.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 341,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.19), for a total value of A$570,473.02 ($407,480.73). Insiders sold 1,204,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,415 over the last 90 days.

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

