Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.62 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $140.59 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00234176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.26 or 0.02106584 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

