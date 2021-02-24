Warburg Research Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.70 ($42.00).

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €46.10 ($54.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.39 million and a PE ratio of 124.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 1 year high of €55.40 ($65.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

