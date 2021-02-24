Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

