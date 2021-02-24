Waterco Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WAT)

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18.
Waterco Company Profile
