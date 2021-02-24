Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $172,599.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00495427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00067006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00081311 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.28 or 0.00470685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.