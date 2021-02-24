WAX Price Hits $0.0809 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. WAX has a market cap of $122.73 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034428 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,087,426 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,870,762 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.