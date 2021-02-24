Waycross Partners LLC Invests $4.30 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $198.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.36.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

