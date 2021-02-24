Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

