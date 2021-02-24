WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.20.
WCM Global Growth Company Profile
