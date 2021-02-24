WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.14% of WD-40 worth $550,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $308.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.14 and a 200-day moving average of $245.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.