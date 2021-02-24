WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $5,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

