WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 245.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Autodesk by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Autodesk by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $287.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

