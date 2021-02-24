WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 232.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $162.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

