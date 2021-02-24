WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 256.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

NYSE ROP opened at $387.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.72 and its 200-day moving average is $412.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

