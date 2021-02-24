WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000.

PAUG stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

