WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

