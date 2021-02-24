WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 195 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,660.00 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,806.54. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,402.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4,191.38.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

