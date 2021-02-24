WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $743.82 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $777.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

