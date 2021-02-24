WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDEC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,135.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of PDEC opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

