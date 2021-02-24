Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.
NYSE:WBS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.
In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
