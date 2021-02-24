Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

