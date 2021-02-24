Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE WBS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 95,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

