Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arista Networks (ANET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET):

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $272.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $295.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $294.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $325.00.

1/28/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $273.00 to $324.00.

1/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $294.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock.

ANET stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.36. 530,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,308. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.99 and its 200 day moving average is $257.93.

Get Arista Networks Inc alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,228 shares of company stock valued at $80,371,073. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.