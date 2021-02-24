Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/22/2021 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at Williams Financial Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/16/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

1/27/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00.

1/21/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have increased in the past six months. Sturdy advancement in the digital realm coupled with a robust brand portfolio has been aiding the stock. Moreover, the company’s investments in expansion of product lines have been yielding. We note that the company’s basketball footwear category witnessed strong momentum during third-quarter fiscal 2020. Speaking of digital growth, the company’s online platform registered growth of over 50% during the third quarter. During the quarter, the company witnessed robust digital traffic across most of its banners and regions. Management remains committed to bolstering digital capabilities including improvement of mobile and web platforms. The company is also focusing on revamping its store fleet as well as enhancing efficiency in supply chain and inventory management.”

1/15/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,307,957 shares of company stock worth $49,795,759. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 944.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

