Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IQVIA (IQV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

2/11/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $221.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $197.00 to $235.00.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Get IQVIA Holdings Inc alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.