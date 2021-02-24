Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Saputo (SAPIF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS: SAPIF) recently:

2/5/2021 – Saputo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Saputo was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. Saputo Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

