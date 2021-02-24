Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (SU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE: SU) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

2/23/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$27.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$16.00 to C$26.00.

1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

1/13/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.55 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.89. 10,211,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

