Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (SU)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE: SU) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/24/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$30.00 to C$32.00.
  • 2/23/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/22/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/22/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/17/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
  • 1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$27.50 price target on the stock.
  • 1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$31.00 to C$35.00.
  • 1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.
  • 1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$16.00 to C$26.00.
  • 1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.
  • 1/13/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.55 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.89. 10,211,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

