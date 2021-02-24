Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

2/19/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

2/16/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agnico Eagle’s adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter was in-line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed. The company has increased its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. Agnico Eagle also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. However, the company’s higher production costs and capital expenditures are expected to weigh on its results.”

2/12/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/15/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/6/2021 – Agnico Eagle Mines was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

