Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT):
- 2/8/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of FLT traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,935. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $303.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.
