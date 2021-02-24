Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT):

2/8/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of FLT traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,935. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $303.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

