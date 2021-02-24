Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KLA (KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2021 – KLA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/4/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $293.00 to $339.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $295.00 to $320.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $286.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $236.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $271.00.

1/15/2021 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $319.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

1/8/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $266.00 to $293.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $318.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.40. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 66.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $689,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

