Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.90.

2/16/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00.

2/10/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $27.00.

2/8/2021 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/28/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – MGM Resorts International is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

MGM traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,519,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,213,887. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,645. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.